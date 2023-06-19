Eid-ul-Adha 2023 on 29 June in Pakistan

In an official announcement made earlier today, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has confirmed the sighting of the moon for the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah. As a result, Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, will be celebrated in Pakistan on 29th June, marking the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened in Islamabad to sight the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah after sunset.

Eid-ul-Adha is a significant religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. In the end, Allah replaced the son with a sheep, symbolizing the importance of faith and submission.

The festival is marked by communal prayers, the sacrifice of livestock, and the distribution of meat to the less fortunate. Muslims gather in mosques and open spaces to perform the Eid prayers, followed by feasts and visits to friends and family.

The religious and cultural significance of Eid-ul-Adha holds immense importance for Muslims, fostering a sense of unity, compassion, and generosity. As the country prepares for this auspicious occasion, Muslims are eagerly looking forward to celebrating Eid-ul-Adha with their loved ones, while also remembering the importance of sharing blessings with those in need.