Shaheen Afridi Enjoys Barmy Army’s Dil Dil Pakistan While Watching Ashes

Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoyed watching Ashes in Edgbaston during the T20 Blast break.

Pakistan’s talented cricket pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, took a well-deserved break from the action-packed T20 Blast to witness the historic Ashes series live at Edgbaston. As England and Australia battled it out for the glory of Test cricket, Afridi soaked in the electric atmosphere, captivated by the intensity on the field.

Representing Nottinghamshire County in the T20 Blast, Afridi found himself with a day off, and he seized the opportunity to indulge in his passion for the game by watching the highly anticipated Ashes encounter. His presence at the prestigious event showcased his appreciation for the sport and his eagerness to learn from the best.

Adding a touch of patriotism to the experience, a musician played the iconic tune of ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ in honor of Afridi. The pacer, visibly moved, hummed along to the beloved melody, exemplifying his deep-rooted connection to his homeland.