Pakistani Scientist Discovers Essential Ingredient for Life on Saturn’s Moon

A groundbreaking discovery was made by an international team of scientists, with Professor Frank Postberg from Freie Universität Berlin at the helm. Dr. Nozair Khawaja, a scientist of Pakistani origin, played a pivotal role in this remarkable achievement.

The team was studying Enceladus, an icy moon orbiting Saturn, and analyzed data collected during the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Cassini space mission. Their findings revealed the presence of phosphorus, an uncommon yet vital element for life, within an ocean hidden beneath the moon’s icy exterior.

On 14 June 2023, these results were published in the scientific journal Nature. Professor Postberg conveyed that their findings showcased substantial amounts of phosphates within Enceladus’ ocean water. Furthermore, their experiments shed light on the reasons behind its remarkable enrichment, surpassing Earth’s oceans.

Phosphorus holds an indispensable role in life as it serves as the foundation for DNA and RNA. With this discovery, Enceladus now boasts all six essential elements for sustaining life (Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Phosphorus, and Sulphur, together, CHNOPS), making it a promising contender for extraterrestrial habitability.

Dr. Khawaja emphasized the profound significance of this breakthrough, affirming that it fulfills the entire checklist of bio-essential elements.

Not only is phosphorus essential for life, but it also acts as a limiting factor for growth in various environments. This revelation catapults Enceladus to the forefront of the search for extraterrestrial life, underscoring the need for a new space mission to determine whether this enigmatic moon is indeed teeming with life.