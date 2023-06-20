College Graduates Are Taking Courses on How To Write Emails and Dressing For Office

There is a growing need for the development of soft skills among recent college graduates, who have primarily engaged in virtual classes and remote internships. This includes crafting effective emails, engaging in casual conversations, and adhering to appropriate dress codes.

As per a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, numerous companies and universities have made training programs to assist Generation Z (Gen-Z) employees in adapting to the professional office environment.

Leading consulting firm KPMG (Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler) has implemented training sessions specifically designed for new hires. Sandy Torchia, the Vice Chair of Talent and Culture at the company, highlighted the focus of these sessions on improving in-person communication skills, including maintaining eye contact and employing appropriate pauses during conversations.

Similar programs have been introduced by other consulting firms like Deloitte and PwC. Additionally, Protiviti, a renowned consulting company, expanded its training initiatives for new hires in response to challenges posed by the pandemic.

The company organized virtual meetings addressing topics such as holding authentic conversations. Scott Redfearn, Protiviti’s Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources, emphasized the importance of advising new hires against wearing casual attire like ripped jeans.

Entering the workforce often presents each generation with a cultural gap, encompassing issues such as appropriate business attire, the proper use of technology and social media, and adapting to evolving corporate social norms. Gen-Z is no exception.

Universities have taken steps to bridge this gap with courses for in-person networking included in business programs. For instance, Michigan State University now mandates business majors to take classes aimed at cultivating these crucial soft skills.

Companies commonly organize onboarding sessions that cover office dynamics, attire expectations, and interpersonal guidelines. However, experts suggest that younger employees require additional reminders.

Some CEOs think that younger employees could benefit from spending more time in the office. Mark Zuckerberg of Meta (formerly Facebook) stated earlier this year that on average, in-person employees tend to perform better than those working remotely. Consequently, the company has enforced a policy requiring employees to be present in the office for a minimum of three days per week.