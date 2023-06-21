1000 KG Bull Turns Heads in Lahore Cattle Market

A massive bull has become a center of attraction at the Pak Avenue Cattle Market in Lahore, where it is being showcased for sale on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Weighing 25 maunds, the bull has garnered attention from visitors who are more interested in capturing its photographs rather than buying it.

The owner of the bull has taken great care of its diet, ensuring it receives the best nutrition.

The bull named Kaka has been fed with a nutritious diet consisting of milk, yogurt, butter, and desi ghee. The owner’s dedication to providing the bull with quality food highlights his commitment to raising a healthy sacrificial animal.

The demand for this exceptionally massive bull in the market is Rs 2.2 million. The owner expressed his desire to sell Kaka to someone who can truly appreciate the efforts and love he has invested in rearing the bull.

As is customary during Eid ul Azha, cattle markets nationwide display a variety of unique animals brought for sale for the purpose of sacrifice. However, this particular bull stands out due to its excellent health and the care it has received from its owner.