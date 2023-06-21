Karakoram International University Staff to Receive Only Basic Salary on Eid

Karakoram International University (KIU) has announced that due to a severe budgetary deficit, it will only be able to pay partial salaries to its staff on Eid-ul-Azha this year.

The federal government had earlier directed the university to pay salaries for the current month on 23 June, to coincide with Eid-ul-Azha. However, the university has informed its employees that it will not be able to pay their full salaries due to ongoing financial challenges.

ALSO READ Foreign Loans Decline by 36% in 11 Months Amid IMF Holdout

Despite numerous requests, the university has not received additional financial support from the federal and provincial governments. As a result, the university’s deficit has exceeded Rs. 150 million in the current financial year alone.

In light of these financial difficulties, the university management has made the decision to distribute only the basic pay to staff for the current month. The remaining salary will be disbursed once the university secures the necessary financial support from the government.

ALSO READ State Bank to Help FBR Operationalize Withholding Tax Payment System

The partial salaries will undoubtedly create hardships for the staff, but it is hoped that the situation will improve once the necessary financial assistance is received.