Buy Now Pay Later Coming Soon to Malls in Dubai

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jun 21, 2023 | 11:49 am

Majid Al Futtaim, a well-known shopping mall, retail, and leisure group in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has joined forces with Tabby to offer flexible payment solutions to customers. 

Customers will now have the option to use Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) at malls and in-store, allowing them to make purchases and pay for them later in interest-free installments. Initially, this payment option will be available in certain Majid Al Futtaim malls in the UAE, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Al Zahia.

In addition, BNPL can also be used when shopping online or at famous brands like Carrefour, Lululemon, Crate & Barrel, The Lego Store, and THAT Concept Store.

To facilitate in-store payments, customers will receive a Tabby Card. As the partnership progresses, more Majid Al Futtaim brands and malls will offer this payment option, with plans for international expansion.

According to Majid Al Futtaim’s point of sale data, BNPL sales more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. This shows that customers prefer convenience and flexibility in their shopping experiences. 

The collaboration with Tabby aims to meet this growing demand for omnichannel payment options while granting the 4 million Tabby shoppers access to Majid Al Futtaim’s diverse retail and lifestyle brands.

Tabby’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder, Hosam Arab, expressed excitement about partnering with Majid Al Futtaim, a renowned pioneer in retail and leisure across the MENA region. 

