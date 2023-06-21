Hasan Ali Eyes a National Comeback With His County Performances

Renowned pacer, Hasan Ali, is hopeful that his exceptional performances in the ongoing County Championship can secure him a spot in the World Cup 2023 squad.

During an interview, Hasan, who represents Warwickshire, expressed his determination to make a comeback in the white-ball squad by delivering solid performances.

Hasan emphasized his focus on becoming the team’s lead paceman, hoping that his contributions would catch the attention of the national selectors and management.

The 28-year-old fast bowler acknowledged that representing his country in the upcoming World Cup and winning trophies for Pakistan is a dream shared by every cricketer.

Drawing from his past experience of playing in ICC tournaments, the right-arm fast bowler expressed confidence in his ability to perform on the grand stage.

“So far, I am very happy with my performance in the County Championship. I am a professional cricketer, and the setup here is very professional too,” Hasan said.

Hasan Ali has displayed outstanding performance in the ongoing County Championship, taking 22 wickets in five matches and making valuable contributions with the bat.

Following his remarkable show in England, the national selection committee has chosen him for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled for July.