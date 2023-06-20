How New Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman is Selected

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to appoint a new Chairman following the decision of the government not to extend the tenure of the current Management Committee.

Yesterday, Najam Sethi announced that he is no longer in the running for the chairmanship position, paving the way for the imminent appointment of a new chairman.

The selection process, overseen by Chief Election Commissioner, Rana Shehzad, is expected to be completed within 21 days, as stipulated by the PCB constitution.

ALSO READ CDA to Install Floodlights in Islamabad’s Cricket Grounds

The initial step in the process commences with the Ministry of IPC, which forwards two nominations to the PCB based on the instructions of the Pattern Chief, the Prime Minister.

During its final meeting, the Management Committee will deliberate on the received nominations and focus solely on the agenda of selecting the new head of the PCB.

To ensure representation and inclusivity, representatives from four departments and four regions will be notified to serve on the cricket board of Governors.

Upon the issuance of this notification, the committee will become inactive, transferring all powers to the acting chairman, Chief Election Commissioner, Rana Shehzad.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi No Longer Running for Permanent PCB Chairmanship

With the responsibility firmly in his hands, the acting chairman will then establish the schedule for completing the process and conducting the election for the Chairman.

In accordance with the Pakistan Cricket Board constitution, the entire process is expected to reach its conclusion within the next 21 days.

Expressing confidence in an efficient procedure, the Election Commissioner has assured that all necessary processes can be completed within a timeframe of two to three days.