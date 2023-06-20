PFF Officially Requests SAFF to Reschedule High-Octane Pakistan India Clash

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has made a formal request to the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) to consider rescheduling the upcoming match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

This request comes as a result of the Pakistan team facing delays in their arrival in Bengaluru, with their touchdown scheduled to be just 12 hours before the match on Wednesday.

The delayed arrival of the Pakistan team in India is due to the late issuance of visas and complications with the flight schedule.

Presently, the team is in Mauritius and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru tomorrow morning. However, this tight timeline poses challenges for the players to be adequately prepared for the match on the same day.

Two flights of Air India and Air Mauritius will take the Pakistan team to India. Both flights are scheduled to depart at 5:20 pm today and arrive in Mumbai at 1:00 am tomorrow. Subsequently, the team will board a 6:00 am flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

It has been reported that the PFF encountered difficulties in securing 32 seats on a single flight from Mauritius, resulting in the team traveling to India on two separate flights.

Reports also claim that the SAFF will engage in discussions with the other participating teams and the tournament’s commercial partners before making a decision regarding the rescheduling of the match.