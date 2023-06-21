HEC Bans Holi Celebrations in Universities Across Pakistan

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a ban on Holi celebrations in educational institutes throughout the country, citing a deviation from the sociocultural values and Islamic identity of Pakistan.

The decision was prompted by the viral circulation of pictures and videos depicting Holi celebrations at Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad earlier this month.

According to the notification, students are prohibited from observing this festival to uphold sociocultural values.

The HEC advises higher education institutions to distance themselves from activities that are incompatible with the country’s ideology and societal values.

Instead, the focus should be on academic pursuits, intellectual debates, cognitive learning, and the promotion of avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse.

The Holi celebration at QAU, which was promoted as the “biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan,” received both praise and criticism from different quarters.