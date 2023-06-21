Police Arrests Rogue Driver That Shot Peshawar BRT Guard

Yesterday, a video of a reckless driver who forced his way into the restricted Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), sparked concern and anger on social media.

The driver of a black Mercedes Benz E-Class audaciously threatened the security staff with a pistol, shot a guard, and evaded the patrol vehicle. According to the latest report, the authorities arrested the assailant later that same day and confiscated his car and weapon.

The police department has filed a case against the rogue driver and has decided to take strict action against him.

The driver forced his way into the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route near Chamkani yesterday morning, triggering a security pursuit.

The security vehicle tried to stop the car, but, it escaped after the driver shot a guard who approached him. The critically wounded guard was rushed to a neighboring hospital for treatment.

The criminal exited the BRT track near Gora Qabristan, leaving officials to search for him. Further reports regarding his arrest are yet to surface.