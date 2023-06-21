Rice Mill Owners Brutally Murder Laborer With High-Pressure Air Pump

A man from a poor background was brutally tortured at a private rice mill in Okara, Punjab. The incident happened because the management accused him of theft. The man’s father reported the incident to the police, who registered a case against the perpetrators.

According to the reports, the torture method employed on the man was incredibly gruesome and bizarre. One of the managers forcefully blew air into his mouth using a high-pressure air nozzle. The air filled up the man’s stomach, causing his bowels to burst. It was an extremely painful and dangerous situation for the victim.

As soon as the torture took place, the responsible person fled the scene to avoid getting caught by the police.

The victim’s father is now pleading with higher authorities to pay attention to this brutal act and ensure justice is served. His father wants those responsible for the torture to face the consequences of their actions and hopes for a fair resolution to this terrible incident.