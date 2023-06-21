Qari Kills 8-Year-Old by Pushing Him Off the Stairs

In a devastating incident, an eight-year-old boy named Samar, who attended a madrassah in Raiwind, lost his life on Tuesday. Samar not only studied at the madrassah but also stayed there overnight. During one of those nights, a distressing event occurred involving his Qari.

According to reports, Samar’s Qari attempted to assault him. However, the brave young victim resisted, raising alarm and drawing attention to the situation. In an attempt to conceal his crime, the Qari resorted to pushing Samar down the stairs.

As a result, Samar sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Tragically, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

In separate incidents in Lahore, two women tragically took their own lives. The first incident occurred in South Cantonment, where a 30-year-old woman set herself on fire following a dispute with her in-laws.

The second incident took place in Hanjarwal, involving a woman named Sajawal. She ate poisonous pills. Her condition rapidly deteriorated, and although she was promptly taken to the hospital, she could not be saved.

According to the details, the bodies of the deceased women have been transferred to the morgue by the police.