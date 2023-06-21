News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Sindh to Get New Electric Bus Manufacturing Plant Soon

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 21, 2023 | 5:11 pm

Earlier today, China Power, a Chinese company, expressed interest in setting up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Sindh.

As per a media report, a company delegation met with Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi. Memon welcomed the company’s interest and pledged the provincial government’s support for investors and industrialists.

Last year, another Chinese company established Pakistan’s first intra-city bus manufacturing company in Karachi, making buses cheaper. Since then, multiple companies have shown a desire to establish automobile manufacturing facilities in Pakistan.

After meeting with the bus company’s country manager, Memon announced that an 18-acre manufacturing plant will be built in 20 months to produce 500 buses per year. Memon stated that establishing a public transport manufacturing plant will be most beneficial for the people, making it the government’s top priority.

Memon later tweeted that he had a detailed meeting with a leading Chinese bus manufacturer and they agreed to start an intracity bus manufacturing plant in Karachi.


