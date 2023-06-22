Critical Patient Dies After Being Turned Away By 4 Different Hospitals

A tragic incident unfolded in Lahore, as Iftikhar Ali, a critically ill patient, lost his life inside a private ambulance after being denied admission by four hospitals. The 57-year-old fruit seller and father of seven had previously undergone leg surgery at Mayo Hospital in Lahore, where a rod had been inserted to aid in his recovery.

However, complications arose, leading to breathing difficulties. Despite the urgency of his medical condition, Iftikhar and his family were repeatedly redirected from one hospital to another.

Professor Javed Akram, the caretaker health minister, is aware of the situation and expressed deep regret over the alleged negligence by doctors at Services and Ghulab Devi hospitals. He vowed to bring the matter to the attention of higher authorities to ensure accountability. The family also faced financial hardships as they were unable to afford the extended travel expenses.

At Services Hospital, doctors recognized the urgent need for surgery but refused to admit Iftikhar. The family then turned to Ghulab Devi Hospital, only to face rejection once again. In their desperation, the family sold their belongings to fund the treatment, but their resources quickly depleted.

ALSO READ Emergency Declared in Hospitals as Deadly Heatwave Grips Pakistan

They could not afford the additional costs imposed by the private hospital and were advised to seek free treatment at a government facility.

The medical superintendent at Services Hospital explained that emergency admissions are not permitted and instructed the family to return the next day to obtain an admission slip from the outpatient department. This incident occurred amidst ongoing protests by the Young Doctors Association Punjab, advocating for the rights of medical professionals.