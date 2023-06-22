Emergency Declared in Hospitals as Deadly Heatwave Grips Pakistan

In response to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) warning of a heatwave, all hospitals in the federal capital have been placed on high alert to handle any potential emergencies.

The Islamabad administration has sent a letter to PIMS and Polyclinics hospitals, urging them to be prepared for medical contingencies during the ongoing hot weather.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued advisories, urging the public to take precautionary measures to combat the intense heatwave and strong summer winds, which can be dangerous if not handled carefully.

The NDMA recommends drinking plain water, avoiding carbonated drinks, and minimizing outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day.

It emphasizes the importance of covering one’s head, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the sick, elderly, children, and pets.

To replenish salt deficiency, the NDMA suggests consuming lemon water and ORS. Wearing light and breathable clothing is also recommended.

In case someone faints from the heat, pouring cold water on their head is advised.

The NDMA highlights that extreme heatwaves can lead to glacier melting in glaciated regions, and relevant institutions are prepared to address potential situations.

Residents living in areas prone to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) are urged to stay alert, cooperate with local authorities, and take necessary precautions.

The NDMA advises tourists to avoid traveling and staying in areas at risk of GLOFs. Timely protective measures can help mitigate the damages caused by melting glaciers.