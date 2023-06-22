Vice Chairman Engro Shahzada Dawood Previously Survived Horrific Plane Plunge

The search for the missing Titanic submarine has been going on for four days now. During this time, more information about the passengers has come to light.

One of the passengers is Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani businessman living in the UK, who is also the Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation. Interestingly, he had survived a terrifying plane incident in the past along with his wife.

Shahzada’s wife, Christine Dawood, shared the details of this incident in a blog post called ‘Living With Anxiety’ that she wrote in 2019. She explained how this particular flight had a major impact on her life. It led her to change her career path from being an engineer to becoming a psychologist and life coach. During the flight, Shahzada expressed his regrets about missed opportunities and his desire to teach their children.

Christine vividly described the experience of the flight. Everything seemed normal until the plane started descending, she said. Suddenly, it took a deep plunge, causing panic among the passengers, Christine wrote. The turbulence was intense, and Christine felt completely helpless.

The incident was so terrifying, as she wrote, that even Shahzada, who is known for his adventurous spirit, started contemplating his own life during the flight. Christine reflected on their decision to go ahead with the flight despite its earlier cancellation. She realized how unforgettable this journey had become for them.

In her blog, she recalled the atmosphere inside the cabin as storm clouds surrounded the plane. The plane continued to experience dips and shaking, and the captain announced a change in landing approach.

Eventually, the plane touched down. All of the passengers survived, but she still could not fully grasp the magnitude of the experience.

Currently, the focus of the Dawood family is entirely on the rescue efforts for Shahzada and his son, Suleman, who are part of the crew aboard the missing Titanic submarine.

They are relying on the support of news agencies to keep the world informed about the ongoing search. The family has expressed gratitude for the media coverage, which plays a crucial role in providing updates on the situation.