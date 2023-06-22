HEC Takes a U-Turn on Holi Ban After Fierce Backlash on Social Media

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has retracted its notification regarding the observance of Holi and other festivals contrary to Islamic traditions in national universities.

The directive, which was released recently, had caused a stir among various stakeholders.

After reviewing the matter, the HEC acknowledged that the notification had been presented in an incorrect manner and clarified its stance.

The commission emphasized that it respects the religious beliefs of all individuals and groups, highlighting its commitment to upholding the freedom to celebrate religious festivals in the country.

The initial directive had been misinterpreted as a restriction on religious celebrations. However, the HEC clarified that in accordance with campus policies regarding religious beliefs and national ideology, every student is entitled to the freedom to observe festivals.

To avoid further confusion and address misunderstandings, the HEC has withdrawn the notification. This resolution brings an end to the controversy surrounding the issue of religious celebrations in national universities.