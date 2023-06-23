Kidnappers Finally Release COO of Pakistan’s First Air Taxi Service

Imran Aslam, COO of Sky Wings — Pakistan’s first air taxi service — had gone missing from Jinnah International Karachi Airport. The airport security personnel were quickly informed about his disappearance through an official request.

However, according to the recent update, Aslam has returned home. After reaching home, Aslam confirmed that he had returned home safely, and expressed his gratitude for the support of all media and well-wishers.

It should be noted that Imran Aslam Khan was taken along with the vehicle by unknown persons from Karachi Airport at 10 pm. After the abduction, the manager of Sky Wings, Tasadeq Hussain, filed a request at the airport police station to investigate the matter.

The Karachi-based aviation startup intends to launch an air taxi service. According to a company official, the plan was to launch a booking app for the next week.

The service is to be part of charter flight operations controlled by the country’s aviation standards, requiring passenger information such as nationality, address, contact numbers, purpose of travel, and aircraft specification.

