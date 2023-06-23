Punjab Govt Rejects Income Tax Proposal on 5-Acre Agriculture Lands

The caretaker Government of Punjab has dismissed the proposal for agriculture income tax proposal on 5-acre landowners.

The Punjab Cabinet okayed retaining a 1 percent stamp duty rate and approved amendments in the First Schedule of the Stamp Act 1999. It approved amendments in Sales Tax Services Act, 2012 to abolish all taxes on IT business, education, and training in Punjab.

The cabinet extended the contracts of employees of the hepatitis and infection control program and the provincial TB control initiative. It approved the renewal of the agreement of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company and various matters regarding the Universal Health Insurance Program.

It also directed the restoration of historical buildings and gates across the province especially the 12 ancient gates of Lahore to be restored by the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

It was decided to renew royalties for limestones and argillaceous clay in large-scale mining operations.

Cabinet reduced the vehicle registration fees by 1 percent for 1500-2000cc vehicles. Meanwhile, the establishment of a council for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) was also approved.

It was further decided to extend the contracts of 605 employees at DG Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education and to operationalize a Gynae Hospital in the 18 Hazari tehsil of Jhang.