Mohammad Rizwan Goes Viral for Cleaning Sacred Mosque in Makkah [Video]

Renowned wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has once again won hearts as he was spotted cleaning the sacred mosque in Makkah during the pilgrimage.

In a short video that quickly went viral on social media and garnered widespread appreciation, the 31-year-old cricketer can be seen diligently cleaning with a mop.

It is important to mention that several renowned Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam.

Earlier this month, the Peshawar-born batter was spotted offering Maghrib prayer while parking his car on the side during his visit to the United States of America.

During his visit to the US for the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) executive education program, Rizwan presented his teacher with a copy of the Holy Quran.

Earlier this year, during the holy month of Ramadan, the right-handed batter delivered a speech in a mosque in Lahore, expressing his firm belief in Allah Almighty.

Last year, during the tri-nation series in New Zealand, Mohammad Rizwan also delivered a sermon on Islamic doctrine to the Muslim community in Christchurch.