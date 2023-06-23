Updated Points Table: Battle for Last 2 World Cup Spots Heats Up in CWC Qualifier

West Indies and Oman have dominated the points tables of Group A and B, respectively, after 10 matches in the qualifying round for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
West Indies secured a 101-run win against Nepal, propelling them to the top of Group A with four points, while Zimbabwe holds the second spot with a run rate of +1.126.
By defeating UAE, Oman claimed the top spot of the points table of Group B with four points while Sri Lanka is in the second spot with an impressive run rate of +3.500.
Ireland has lost two of the games and currently occupies the fourth spot in the Group B points table, while Scotland has claimed the third spot with two points in their pockets.
Here is Group A’s updated points table.
|Sr. No.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1
|West Indies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.400
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.126
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-0.167
|4
|Nepal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.638
|5
|USA
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-0.789
Here is Group B’s updated points table.
|S.N
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1
|Oman
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.368
|2
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.500
|3
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.060
|4
|Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-0.177
|5
|UAE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2.003