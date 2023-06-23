Updated Points Table: Battle for Last 2 World Cup Spots Heats Up in CWC Qualifier

West Indies and Oman have dominated the points tables of Group A and B, respectively, after 10 matches in the qualifying round for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

West Indies secured a 101-run win against Nepal, propelling them to the top of Group A with four points, while Zimbabwe holds the second spot with a run rate of +1.126.

ALSO READ Pakistan Begins Scrutinizing Security in India for Team’s ODI World Cup Trip

By defeating UAE, Oman claimed the top spot of the points table of Group B with four points while Sri Lanka is in the second spot with an impressive run rate of +3.500.

Ireland has lost two of the games and currently occupies the fourth spot in the Group B points table, while Scotland has claimed the third spot with two points in their pockets.

ALSO READ PSB Clears Hockey Coach Siegfried Aikman’s Long Overdue Salary

Here is Group A’s updated points table.

Sr. No. Team M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 West Indies 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.400 2 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.126 3 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.167 4 Nepal 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.638 5 USA 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.789

Here is Group B’s updated points table.