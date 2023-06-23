Updated Points Table: Battle for Last 2 World Cup Spots Heats Up in CWC Qualifier

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jun 23, 2023 | 12:37 pm

West Indies and Oman have dominated the points tables of Group A and B, respectively, after 10 matches in the qualifying round for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

West Indies secured a 101-run win against Nepal, propelling them to the top of Group A with four points, while Zimbabwe holds the second spot with a run rate of +1.126.

By defeating UAE, Oman claimed the top spot of the points table of Group B with four points while Sri Lanka is in the second spot with an impressive run rate of +3.500.

Ireland has lost two of the games and currently occupies the fourth spot in the Group B points table, while Scotland has claimed the third spot with two points in their pockets.

Here is Group A’s updated points table.

Sr. No. Team  M W L T N/R PT NRR
1 West Indies 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.400
2 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.126
3 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.167
4 Nepal 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.638
5 USA 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.789

Here is Group B’s updated points table.

S.N Team  M W L T N/R PT NRR
1 Oman 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.368
2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.500
3 Scotland 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.060
4 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.177
5 UAE 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.003

