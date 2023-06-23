Young Females Can Now Easily Get a Job as Teacher in Government Schools

Renowned singer and philanthropist Shehzad Roy has introduced a career path for female intermediate students in Karachi.

He invites them to pursue a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree from the Government Elementary College of Education (GECE) and offers a job opportunity through his non-profit organization (NGO) Durbeen.

Graduates from his institution will receive a government teaching position in schools adopted by Durbeen.

This job can later be converted into a grade-16 government teacher post by passing the teacher licensing test.

The starting salary for these graduates will be equivalent to that of a banker or lawyer. Interested students can apply for admission to the institution by July 8.

Last month, the Sindh government approved the teachers’ license policy, aiming to bring professional skills to teachers.

The policy includes three types of licenses for primary, elementary, and secondary teachers.

New teachers will be required to take the licensing test, and upon passing, they will receive a license valid for five years, renewable thereafter.

The licenses will be implemented for the 700 new teaching vacancies, and the recruited teachers will be placed in grade BS-16.

The policy is being developed by experts from institutions like the Aga Khan Board and Durbeen. Obtaining a license will be a prerequisite for teacher promotions.