DHA Karachi Will Not Let “Non-DHA” Residents Visit Nisar Park

By Asma Sajid | Published Jun 24, 2023 | 4:17 pm

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has implemented a policy that restricts access to Nisar Shaheed Park in DHA Phase VI to residents only. This policy has raised concerns about discrimination. 

The housing authority announced this restriction via a tweet, which emphasized the importance of following DHA management procedures when entering the park to maintain a friendly and peaceful environment.

The tweet also stated that DHA residents must visit the park with their family members and must adhere to a dress code. The dress code requires visitors to be “appropriately dressed,” either in a sports kit or in joggers paired with Shalwar Kameez or pants and a shirt.

Non-DHA residents are not allowed entry, regardless of whether they are accompanied by their families or not. The tweet did not provide any information about how non-DHA residents would be identified. Despite attempts to reach out for clarification, DHA spokesperson Farrukh Rizvi did not respond.

