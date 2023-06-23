SAFF Championship 2023 Points Table After First Round Matches

By Saad Nasir | Published Jun 23, 2023 | 11:14 am

The first round of matches in the SAFF Championships saw some exhilarating football from the eight sides in the competition. The tournament commenced with Kuwait taking on Nepal before the high-octane clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in Group A.

Kuwait emerged victorious as they defeated Nepal by 3-1 while India defeated Pakistan by 4-0 to go to the top of the table.

Group B saw Lebanon face Bangladesh in the first encounter while Maldives faced Bhutan in the second encounter. Lebanon beat Bangladesh by 2-0 and Maldives beat Bhutan by the same scoreline.

The second round of matches will commence tomorrow with Pakistan taking on Kuwait in the day match while India will face Nepal in the second match of the day. Bangladesh will face Maldives and Bhutan will face Lebanon on 25 June in Group B encounters.

Here is the SAFF Championship points table:

Group A
Team Matches Wins Loss Draw Goal Difference Points
India 1 1 0 0 4 3
Kuwait 1 1 0 0 2 3
Nepal 1 0 1 0 -2 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -4 0
Group B
Lebanon 1 1 0 0 2 3
Maldives 1 1 0 0 2 3
Bhutan 1 0 1 0 -2 0
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 -2 0

