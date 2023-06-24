OnePlus 12 to Bring Major Improvements in Q4 2023

As per earlier rumors, it appears that the release of the OnePlus 12 is still some time away. The company seems to be prioritizing a substantial upgrade rather than a rushed one for the latter half of this year.

According to notable tipster Yogesh Brar, the device is expected to launch in early Q1 of the following year, with a release in China anticipated for December 2023.

The report highlights several significant improvements, with the camera department being a noteworthy focus. It is speculated that the main sensor will be replaced with a new one, potentially featuring a 1-inch imager akin to the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

Additionally, the leak suggests the inclusion of a new telephoto lens. It is likely that the existing 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW unit will be retained for the telephoto setup but paired with an enhanced lens. Hopefully, this should result in an improved zoom capability, as the OnePlus 11’s zoom performance was somewhat underwhelming despite the decent overall quality.

Alongside the camera improvements, the OnePlus 12 is expected to receive an upgrade in its display department. Speculations point towards the implementation of a next-generation panel, possibly an LTPO4 OLED screen.

Rumors also suggest that the OnePlus 12 will introduce faster charging capabilities compared to its predecessor, which currently supports 100W. Additionally, there is mention of a symmetrical design, although the exact meaning of this detail remains unclear. It is possible that it refers to the camera island on the rear of the device, which may be centered for a more balanced aesthetic.