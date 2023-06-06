OnePlus Nord N30 5G Launched as a Rebranded CE 3 Lite

OnePlus is expanding its Nord lineup of budget phones with the N30 5G, which comes over a year later than its predecessor the N20 5G. The specs may seem familiar and this is because the Nord N30 5G is a rebranded Nord CE 3

Similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8 GB RAM. It offers 128 GB of UFS 2.2 memory, which can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

The Nord N30 5G comes with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box, although it will only receive one major Android update. However, OnePlus has committed to providing security updates for a duration of three years.

Featuring a 6.72″ 1080p 120Hz LCD, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G incorporates a punch-hole cutout in the center to house the 16MP selfie camera. On the rear, you’ll find a 108MP primary camera with 3x lossless zoom, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the entire device is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. However, it’s worth noting that in some regions, such as North America, the charging speed is limited to 50W.

Other notable features of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C connectivity, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure and quick unlocking.

While the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray color options, it is worth noting that OnePlus has only listed the Chromatic Gray variant on the phone’s specifications page and its official online store. The phone has a starting price of $299.99.

Specifications