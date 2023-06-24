Pakistan To Face Strong Opponents as Draws For Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 Unveiled

The highly anticipated FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 was officially launched today at a ceremony which took place at the Mercure Living Hotel, Putrajaya, Malaysia, attended by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia, YB Hannah Yeoh and MHC President, Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal.

On this occasion, the pools and match schedule of the tournament were revealed. Malaysia is in Group A with Argentina, Australia, and Chile, while Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are in Group B, India, Spain, Korea, and Canada are in Group C, and the Netherlands, Belgium, Pakistan, and New Zealand are in Group D.

The pools were established on the basis of the very first FIH Junior World Rankings.

The 16 teams from around the world will all be vying for the coveted championship title from 5th to 16th of December 2023 at the National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil, which will be the competition venue for this championship.

