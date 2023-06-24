CM Sindh Unveils Multi Million Dollar Sports Complex in Karachi

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, unveiled a mega project worth a staggering Rs. 1.9 billion in Ibrahim Hyderi, Karachi, which consists of a football ground and a community center.

The project is a step towards uplifting the youth and prioritizing the development of youngsters, fostering their active participation in health and sports activities.

The CM expressed his delight and highlighted that this extraordinary initiative was made possible through the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP).

Murad stated that the main focus of the project was to improve the functionality of the football ground, which includes installing floodlights to enable night-time games.

The Chief Minister added that the project encompassed the construction of access gates and the paving of parking surfaces, offering convenience and eliminating dust.

The CM stated that it caters to the needs of the community by establishing an equipment room for electrical appliances and a pavilion with state-of-the-art benches.

“A new ceremony platform with a granite tile surface was developed, providing an elegant space for trophy presentations and other ceremonial activities,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by Murtaza Wahab, Salman Murad, Agha Rafiullah, Mehmood Alam Jamote, and a large number of enthusiastic residents.

