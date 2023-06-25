Pakistani Athletes Continue to Bag Medals at Special Olympics

Pakistan’s gold medal tally has clocked nine after Mohammad Luqman and Habibullah won gold medals in Special World Games.

Pakistan’s athletes have continued to deliver outstanding performances at the Special World Games, earning a remarkable total of nine gold medals. The event, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of athletes with intellectual disabilities, witnessed impressive displays of skill and determination from the Pakistani contingent.

In the 100-meter race, Muhammad Luqman showcased exceptional speed and agility, securing a gold medal with an impressive completion time of 15.21 seconds. Demonstrating versatility, Luqman also clinched a silver medal in the long jump event.

Furthermore, powerlifter Habibullah emerged as a standout performer, winning a gold medal in the 83-kilogram weight category for the deadlift. He impressed with silver medals in the squat, bench press, and combined weightlifting.

In the 3000-meter race, Mir Waiz displayed remarkable endurance, securing a silver medal with a completion time of 10 minutes and 11 seconds.

Pakistan’s success extended to other disciplines as well. Hasan Patel claimed a bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle swimming event, clocking in at 1 minute and 03.93 seconds.

Moreover, Saadia Junaid excelled in the women’s singles tennis event, securing a silver medal, while Pakistan’s field hockey mixed team earned a bronze medal. The basketball event saw Pakistan Unified Men triumph over Pakistan Unified Mix, securing another bronze medal.

Pakistan’s outstanding performance in the Special World Games serves as an inspiration for differently-challenged players as well as a source of national pride.