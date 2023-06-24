Here’s Pakistan Hockey Team’s Schedule for Junior World Cup 2023

Pakistan national team is all set to participate in the upcoming Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A total of 16 teams from around the world will be vying for the coveted championship title from December 5 to 16 at the National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil.

The national team has been placed in Group D along with star-studded sides from the Netherlands, Belgium, and New Zealand. Their campaign will start on December 6 as they face a strong Dutch side.

Earlier today, the International Hockey Federation announced the groups and schedule for the marquee event at a ceremony held at the Mercure Living Hotel, Putrajaya.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Hockey Federation has established the groups on the basis of the very first FIH Junior World Rankings.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on December 6, while their second and third matches are scheduled for December 7 and 9 against New Zealand and Belgium.

Here is the complete schedule of the Pakistan team: