Imran Khan Promises Namal’s Cricket Ground to be the Most Beautiful in Pakistan

The most beautiful and scenic ground of Namal University near Mianwali will soon be completed to attract cricket enthusiasts not only in Pakistan but across the world.

Former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan, recently shared glimpses of the lush green cricket ground on his Twitter account and expressed hope for its early completion.

“The Namal University cricket ground in Mianwali will, InshAllah, become one of the most beautiful and scenic grounds in Pakistan,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

The Namal University cricket ground in Mianwali will InshAllah become one of the most beautiful and scenic grounds in Pakistan, with lake in the north and the ancient salt range in the south. pic.twitter.com/NQBZ5e68Nk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 25, 2023

The pictures shared by Imran Khan showed the ground from different views, with one side featuring the blue water of Namal Lake and hills on the other side.

It is worth noting that Imran Khan is the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Namal Education Foundation, which is sponsoring Namal Knowledge City.

Back in 2019, Imran Khan inaugurated the multi-million dollar Oxford-style ‘Namal Knowledge City’ in Mianwali during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In 2021, the former Prime Minister shed light on his vision for the university and wrote, “InshaAllah, Namal University will have the best environment for intellectual pursuits.”