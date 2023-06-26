Dubai Announces Free Parking During Eid Al-Adha Holidays

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that public parking will be free for four days during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays.

From 27 to 30 June, residents will not have to pay parking fees in the paid zones, except for multi-level terminals. This special offer includes Arafah Day on 27 June and the three days of Eid Al-Adha from 28 to 30 June.

However, starting from Saturday 1 July, parking fees will be back in effect. To celebrate Eid Al-Adha, public and private sector employees will enjoy the longest holiday of the year.

They will have a four-day break from Tuesday, coupled with the weekend, giving residents a six-day holiday. Everyone will return to work on Monday 3 July.

During the holiday, RTA has made some changes to its services. Vehicle testing will resume on 30 June, and the halls will reopen on 1 July.

However, please note that from 27 to 30 June, all customer happiness centers, except Al Kifaf, will be closed. The smart customer centers at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and the RTA head office will still be open 24/7 as usual.