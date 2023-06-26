MBBS Graduate With 29 Gold Medals is Suffering Jobless

Dr. Hafiz Waleed Malik, an accomplished individual, has earned 29 gold medals in various subjects during his Medical studies. However, despite his impressive achievements, he has faced challenges in securing a job. Recently, he took to Instagram to share his disappointment after being unsuccessful in his applications to over 20 private hospitals.

He believes that the prevailing trend in Pakistan is that 99 percent of doctor positions in private hospitals are obtained through recommendations, while only 1 percent are awarded based on merit. He expressed his dismay at the lack of opportunities for deserving candidates like himself, attributing it to a pervasive ‘recommendation culture’.

Dr. Malik voiced his criticism of this culture in a recent interview and advocated for a medical career system based on merit. He believes that hospitals should assess candidates based on their qualifications rather than personal connections. His Instagram message gained significant attention and ignited debates.

While Dr. Malik emphasized that he did not seek viral fame, he aimed to raise awareness about the realities within the healthcare system. He believes that the recommendation culture not only affects high achievers but also ordinary students. His goal is to promote fairness and equal opportunities in both public and private healthcare institutions.

Acknowledging that private institutions have autonomy in hiring, Dr. Malik called for reforms in the government sector and improvements in the system. He takes pride in his academic achievements but hopes for a system in which merit triumphs over personal recommendations in Pakistan.

Recently, Dr. Malik completed his house job at Lahore General Hospital on June 2nd.