Social Media Companies to Establish Virtual Offices in Pakistan

The dispute between social media companies and the Government of Pakistan over the revision of social media rules has been resolved.

The Government of Pakistan and social media companies have agreed on revised social media rules. Social media companies will set up virtual offices in Pakistan.

MoITT Officials told ProPakistani that the federal government has finalized the revised social media rules. Social media companies will create virtual offices instead of opening offices in Pakistan.

A representative of the social media companies will be available 24 hours a day in the virtual offices. Social media companies will process the complaints of the government of Pakistan on a priority basis.

According to the officials, the Social Media Rules Committee has divided the objectionable content into three sections. The most sensitive content has been included in the Red List. The social media companies will be bound to remove the content included in the red list immediately.

The content included in the yellow list must be removed within 72 hours of the complaint. According to officials, the content of routine complaints is kept on the green list.

According to the officials, no separate authority will not be created to regulate social media. The PTA will regulate social media companies.

The Social Media Committee has decided to retain the penalties recommended in the social media rules.