Pakistan Vs. India Cricket World Cup Clash Slated for 15 October in Ahmedabad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the much-awaited schedule for the upcoming Cricket World Cup set to take place in India.

The marquee event, which will feature the top ten teams, is scheduled to kick off on October 5 and conclude on November 19.

According to the announced schedule, a total of 48 matches will be played across ten different venues, showcasing the thrilling battle for the coveted title.

The Babar Azam-led side will commence their campaign on October 6, facing off against one of the qualifiers in what is expected to be a riveting encounter.

The Men in Green will then lock horns with another qualifier on October 12, as they strive to make a resounding start to their World Cup journey.

The national team will then play against India on October 15 in Ahmedabad while they will face Australia and Afghanistan on October 20 and 23 in Bengaluru and Chennai, respectively.

Here is the complete schedule for Pakistan: