ICC Announces Official World Cup 2023 Schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for the highly-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The tournament will commence on 5 October with a repeat of the World Cup 2019 final as England takes on New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The tournament will heat up as arch-rivals Pakistan and India go head-to-head against each other in Ahmedabad on 15 October. Pakistan’s first match of the tournament will be on 6 October as they take on Qualifier 1 in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

More to follow…