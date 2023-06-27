PPP’s Bid to Appoint Its Candidate as PCB Chairman Suffers Major Setback

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the election for the new chairman until July 17 due to a stay order from the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The court issued the order following allegations that the PCB governing board was formed in violation of the 2014 constitution, which was restored earlier this year.

The court hearing did not consider arguments from the PCB, and all stakeholders have been summoned for the next session to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

ALSO READ Ex-Premier League Player Lashes Out at Football Facilities in Pakistan

It is important to mention that several writ petitions were filed in different courts across the country just one day before the scheduled election for the chairmanship.

As per the media report, the Lahore High Court has accepted three of these petitions and consolidated them into a single hearing, which has been adjourned until Tuesday.

The PCB board consists of ten members, including regional representatives, as well as two nominees appointed by the Prime Minister, who is the patron-in-chief of PCB.

ALSO READ ICC Announces Deadline for Initial Squad Submission for World Cup 2023

Last week, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, approved the appointments of PPP’s candidate, Zaka Ashraf, and Mustafa Ramday as members of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG).

However, Najam Sethi is now involved in a legal battle, and his committee has taken legal action, arguing that the composition of the PCB board ignored his nominees.

The disagreement arises from the replacements made by the acting chairman, Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who disregarded nominees of Sethi from other regions.