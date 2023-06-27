Federal Administration to Plant 50,000 Trees Along Bhara Kahu Bypass

The civic agency plans to plant 50,000 trees along the Bhara Kahu bypass. The agency’s environment wing is selecting plant specimens for the location, a media report stated.

According to the department, this will beautify the area and make the environment better. Although, some plant experts have pointed out that the trees will only help the environment if local birds can nest in the trees.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been engaged in reforestation after clearing up greenery due to several major projects.

However, that approach has also garnered criticism with environmentalists stating that these projects are turning the ‘once green’ Islamabad into a concrete jungle.

Last week, CDA announced that it will plant 50,000 trees on both sides of the Islamabad Expressway after the expansion. The plan is to plant 25,000 trees during the upcoming monsoon season, and another 25,000 trees in the spring tree plantation campaign next year.