Sindh to Take Action Against Overcharging Transporters

True to tradition, transporters have begun overcharging commuters with Eid-ul-Adha around the corner. The Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has ordered to take action against them.

According to a media report, the ministry has launched vehicle and bus station inspections across Sindh. The department has been instructed to fine transporters for overcharging commuters or rolling out buses that are unfit to travel.

This step was taken following numerous passenger complaints. The transport agency inspected 400 vehicles and collected up to Rs. 247,000 in fines. After that, the transporters returned Rs. 413,400 in overcharged fare to the customers.

The report added that 41 vehicles were inspected in Karachi, 43 in Mirpurkhas, 25 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 47 in Sukkur, 48 in Larkana, 26 in Thatta, 20 in Umarkot, 20 in Tharparkar, 12 in Nowshehro Feroze, 35 in Khairpur, 55 in Ghotki, and 28 in Shikarpur.

Memon claimed that Eid profiteers are being pursued and subjected to strict action. He stressed that the government will not allow transporters to exploit passengers.