ICC Announces Deadline for Initial Squad Submission for World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the deadline for member nations to submit their initial squads for the highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup.

According to media reports, all participating nations must finalize and submit their respective squads for the marquee event before August 29.

With only two months remaining until the start of the World Cup 2023 in India, this crucial step marks a significant milestone in team preparations.

All teams will still have the opportunity to make changes to their squads, as the ICC will allow a one-week window before the event begins to modify their initial selections.

After September 29, teams will need permission from the technical committee to make any further alterations, ensuring fairness and upholding the integrity of the competition.

Last week, it was reported that ICC will announce the much-awaited schedule on June 27 which will coincide with the commencement of the 100-day countdown to the event.

Initially, the schedule was supposed to be revealed during the final of the World Test Championship 2023. However, unforeseen circumstances caused a delay.

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the draft schedule for the marquee event with the International Cricket Council (ICC).