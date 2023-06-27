More Heavy Rainfall Predicted Across Pakistan

The weather conditions in Pakistan are expected to be influenced by the Western Disturbance and Enhanced Monsoon Currents, leading to the development of thunderstorms across large areas of the country, a private weather forecasting company has predicted.

In the Northern Areas, there is a high probability of strong thunderstorms occurring today, covering approximately 70-80% of the region. Residents should be prepared for heavy rainfall in certain areas, accompanied by windstorms and isolated hail, particularly in Gilgit and Azad Kashmir Regions.

Moving towards Punjab, moderate to strong thunderstorms are anticipated in the central and southern parts of the region from late afternoon into the night. Cities such as Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Rahimyar Khan, Sahiwal, Shorkot, Jampur, and their surrounding areas should watch out for heavy rainfall events. Thunderstorms are also expected to develop in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala Divisions, and nearby areas.

In Balochistan, there is a likelihood of further thunderstorms in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Sibbi, and neighboring regions. Particularly strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Kirthar and Koh e Suleiman Range during the late afternoon and evening, potentially affecting the southern areas of Balochistan, including Bela, Uthal, Dhureji, Sonmiani, Gadani, Hub, and surrounding areas.

In Sindh, moderate to isolated strong thunderstorms are anticipated in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Gorakh Hills, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki districts, as well as Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad Divisions. Karachi is expected to experience mostly cloudy, warm, and humid weather.

However, similar to the previous night, thunderstorms may develop over the Kirthar Range, resulting in possible dusty winds and some drizzle or shower activities in the city during the night.