Punjab to Restore Asia’s Largest Opium Factory

The Punjab government has decided to reopen the largest opium factory in Asia. The necessary preparations have been made, including applying for an arms license for the factory in Shadman.

The Director General (DG) of Excise will oversee the restoration of the factory which has been closed for 13 years. An officer of the Electro-Technical Officer (ETO) rank will manage the administrative affairs.

Opium will be obtained from Narcotics Control Agencies in various provinces to ensure a steady supply. The first batch of 640 kg is expected to arrive soon. The opium produced by the factory will be classified as A-category and sold at a rate of Rs. 40,000 per kilogram. Pharmaceutical companies can purchase A-category opium at market rates, while B-category opium, which is harmful to human health, will be disposed of.

Once the staff and arms license is issued, the opium factory will resume operations in accordance with the requirements of the official opium alkaloid factory established under the Hudud Ordinance 1979 in Lahore. Interestingly, this factory was closed in 2012 by the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab without a clear reason.

The government has incurred significant expenses in maintaining this factory despite a consistent demand for medical-grade legal opium. However, bureaucratic corruption has hindered the factory’s profitability.