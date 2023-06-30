Pakistani Snooker Player Commits Suicide After Years of Depression

On the first day of Eid ul Adha, the snooker community faced a tragic loss as Mohammad Majid Ali, an accomplished player and Asian U21 silver medalist, took his own life after battling depression for several years.

Family sources have confirmed this devastating news. The Chairman of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), Alamgir Sheikh, shared the heartbreaking information with fellow players and members of the sports organization through a text message.

This unfortunate incident follows the recent death of another snooker player, Mohammad Bilal, adding to the grief within the Pakistan snooker fraternity.

The circumstances surrounding Majid’s death are profoundly distressing. According to Majid’s brother, Umar, it was indeed a case of suicide. Majid ended his life by using a wood-cutting machine in his hometown of Samundri, near Faisalabad.

Umar confirmed that Majid had been suffering from depression for the past few years, although the exact reasons behind his condition remain unknown, and there were no financial issues contributing to his struggle.

Alamgir Sheikh, the PBSA chairman, expressed deep shock upon learning about Majid’s tragic death. He acknowledged Majid’s exceptional talent, noting that although he had recently fallen in the rankings, he consistently demonstrated great potential.

Sheikh conveyed his sadness and emphasized that Majid’s passing is a significant loss to the Pakistani snooker community.

The snooker fraternity mourns the loss of a talented player and extends their sympathies to Majid’s family and friends. This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support within the sports community and beyond.