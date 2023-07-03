Dow University Revises Fee Structure

It was reported on Monday that Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) increased its fee structure for BS and professional programs. The Finance and Planning Committee of DUHS recommended the revision in the fee structure during its 27th and 28th meetings on 13 May and 17 June, respectively.

The reports reveal that the fee rates for all undergraduate (Bachelor of Science (BS) and Professional Year programs) and postgraduate programs increased as per the committee’s recommendations. The examination fee for the BS program is now Rs. 5,000, and the joint market sheet fee is Rs. 3,000.

ALSO READ LUMS Celebrates its Graduating Class at Convocation 2023

Additional fees include a transport fee of Rs. 32,000 and development charges of Rs. 14,500. Hostel-related fees include a revised hostel security deposit of Rs. 25,000 and a hostel fee of Rs. 40,000.

Furthermore, students with a gap in any examination must pay Rs. 10,000. Students who cancel their admission to Dow University must pay a one-year tuition fee. If a student cancels their admission to the professional program, they will have a deduction of Rs. 300,000.