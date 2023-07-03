Valuables Worth Rs. 1.4 Crore Stolen From DG Technical PTA House Near ISI Headquarters

The residence of Kamran Khan Gandapur, Director General (DG) Technical of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), fell victim to a burglary during the recent Eid ul Adha holidays.

The incident took place at his government-allocated house located in G-7/4 where gold and other valuables worth millions of rupees were stolen.

The Abpara Police Station has registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

A copy of the First Information Report (FIR), which is available with ProPakistani, sheds light on the extensive list of items that were reported stolen from DG Technical PTA’s home.

The table below provides a breakdown of the stolen items and their corresponding value: