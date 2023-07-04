Dubai Offers Free Entry to Cinemas and Theme Parks for Kids

Dubai is making children’s summer dreams come true with the exciting ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign. Launched by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this campaign will continue until the end of August.

The campaign brings amazing deals and experiences to the top attractions and hotels in the city, ensuring an unforgettable and budget-friendly summer for everyone.

Children can now enjoy free stays, meals, and discounted packages at some of Dubai’s best hotels. These hotels offer a range of family-friendly activities that will keep children entertained.

The Kids Go Free campaign also includes free entry to cinemas, indoor sports activities, and theme parks, giving children even more opportunities to have a great time in Dubai.

This campaign is part of a bigger plan to showcase Dubai’s unique charm and identity. Dubai wants to be known as the best place in the world to live and visit.

Dubai is a vibrant summer destination with countless activities and events for everyone to enjoy. It offers something for all ages, from the famous Dubai Summer Surprises event with unbeatable discounts to the thrilling Dubai Sports World for sports enthusiasts.

Not only that, many restaurants and hotels have special offers exclusively for kids. They offer free entry or discounts to make summer experiences even more enjoyable for families.