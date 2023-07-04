YouTube Will Soon Force You to Turn Off Ad Blocker

YouTube is currently conducting an experiment to deter users from utilizing ad blockers while accessing the platform. Referred to as the “three strikes” warning, viewers have noticed a pop-up message that recently started appearing when browsing the site with an ad blocker enabled.

Multiple screenshots depicting this warning have surfaced on Reddit and Twitter. The message clarifies that the YouTube “video player will be blocked after 3 videos” unless the ad blocker is deactivated or the viewer subscribes to YouTube Premium.

YouTube is building ad blocker blocker pic.twitter.com/01BTWURig5 — Bharat Makwana 💙 (@bharatmk256) June 30, 2023

Here is what the notice says:

It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback will be blocked unless YouTube is whitelisted or the ad blocker is disabled. Ads allow YouTube to stay free for billions of users worldwide. You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription.

The experiment being conducted by the Google-owned platform has been confirmed, with the company reiterating that viewers will face disruptions if they persistently ignore requests to enable ads on YouTube.

In a statement provided to Tom’s Guide, YouTube clarified the situation:

We are currently running a limited global experiment that encourages viewers with ad blockers enabled to either enable ads on YouTube or explore YouTube Premium. Detecting ad blockers is a common practice, and many other content providers frequently ask viewers to disable ad blockers.

YouTube has not disclosed the number of users who have received the notification, nor the specific countries where the trial is being conducted. The process of regaining access to the site after being blocked from watching is also uncertain.

With advertisements being a significant source of revenue for YouTube, it is understandable that the platform is prioritizing viewer engagement. The platform has witnessed a consistent decline in revenue over the past three quarters, which serves as a significant motivation for taking a more assertive approach.