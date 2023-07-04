21 Pakistani Universities Among Top 500 of THE Young University Rankings 2023

48 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023.
While 22 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining 26 have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list. Out of the 22 ranked institutes, 21 are among the top 500.
The ‘reporter’ status is assigned to the universities that submitted the required data for evaluation but did not meet THE’s eligibility criteria to receive a rank on the 2023 list.
According to the rankings, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list.
UMT is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and COMSATS University Islamabad.
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Young University Rankings 2023.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Rank
|1.
|University of Management and Technology
|101-150
|2.
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|151-200
|3.
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|151-200
|4.
|University of Engineering and Technology Taxila
|151-200
|5.
|Government College University Faisalabad
|151-200
|6.
|Bahria University
|201-250
|7.
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|201-250
|8.
|Hazara University Mansehra
|201-250
|9.
|International Islamic University Islamabad
|201-250
|10.
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|201-250
|11.
|University of Malakand
|201-250
|12.
|Riphah International University
|201-250
|13.
|Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|251-300
|14.
|University of Lahore
|251-300
|15.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|251-300
|16.
|University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar
|301-350
|17.
|University of Gujrat
|301-350
|18.
|University of Sargodha
|301-350
|19.
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|351-400
|20.
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|401-450
|21.
|Lahore College for Women University
|401-450
|22.
|Government College University
|501+
|23.
|Aga Khan University
|Reporter
|24.
|Air University
|Reporter
|25.
|Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar
|Reporter
|26.
|CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences
|Reporter
|27.
|University of Central Punjab
|Reporter
|28.
|City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar
|Reporter
|29.
|DHA Suffa University
|Reporter
|30.
|University of Education Lahore
|Reporter
|31.
|University of Engineering and Technology Mardan
|Reporter
|32.
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Reporter
|33.
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|Reporter
|34.
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|Reporter
|35.
|Greenwich University
|Reporter
|36.
|Ilma University
|Reporter
|37.
|Islamia College Peshawar
|Reporter
|38.
|Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|Reporter
|39.
|Khyber Medical University
|Reporter
|40.
|Mirpur University of Science and Technology
|Reporter
|41.
|MNS Agriculture University Multan
|Reporter
|42.
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|Reporter
|43.
|National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)
|Reporter
|44.
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|Reporter
|45.
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar
|Reporter
|46.
|Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University
|Reporter
|47.
|Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|48.
|Ziauddin University
|Reporter
About THE Young University Rankings
World’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger feature in THE Young University Rankings each year.
THE uses 13 performance metrics across four areas – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook – to rank universities in Young University Rankings.
This is the same criteria used by THE to rank universities in World University Rankings.
The 2023 edition features 605 universities from 78 countries.
Nanyang Technological University Singapore is the top-ranked institute this year. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is 2nd and Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris is 3rd.
Hong Kong has the most institutes in the top 10. France has the most institutes in the top 20.
Overall, Turkey is the most-represented nation with 47 universities. India is second with 45 institutes and the UK is third with 39 universities.
Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Young University Rankings 2023.
|University
|Country
|Rank
|Nanyang Technological University
|Singapore
|1
|Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong
|2
|Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris
|France
|3
|Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|Hong Kong
|4
|Erasmus University Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|5
|City University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|6
|University of Antwerp
|Belgium
|7
|Institut Polytechnique de Paris
|France
|8
|University of Technology Sydney
|Australia
|9
|Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology
|South Korea
|10