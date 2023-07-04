21 Pakistani Universities Among Top 500 of THE Young University Rankings 2023

48 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023.

While 22 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining 26 have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list. Out of the 22 ranked institutes, 21 are among the top 500.

The ‘reporter’ status is assigned to the universities that submitted the required data for evaluation but did not meet THE’s eligibility criteria to receive a rank on the 2023 list.

According to the rankings, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list.

UMT is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Young University Rankings 2023.

Sr. No. University Rank 1. University of Management and Technology 101-150 2. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 151-200 3. COMSATS University Islamabad 151-200 4. University of Engineering and Technology Taxila 151-200 5. Government College University Faisalabad 151-200 6. Bahria University 201-250 7. Dow University of Health Sciences 201-250 8. Hazara University Mansehra 201-250 9. International Islamic University Islamabad 201-250 10. Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250 11. University of Malakand 201-250 12. Riphah International University 201-250 13. Islamia University of Bahawalpur 251-300 14. University of Lahore 251-300 15. National University of Sciences and Technology 251-300 16. University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar 301-350 17. University of Gujrat 301-350 18. University of Sargodha 301-350 19. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 351-400 20. Bahauddin Zakariya University 401-450 21. Lahore College for Women University 401-450 22. Government College University 501+ 23. Aga Khan University Reporter 24. Air University Reporter 25. Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar Reporter 26. CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Reporter 27. University of Central Punjab Reporter 28. City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar Reporter 29. DHA Suffa University Reporter 30. University of Education Lahore Reporter 31. University of Engineering and Technology Mardan Reporter 32. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter 33. Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter 34. Government College Women University Sialkot Reporter 35. Greenwich University Reporter 36. Ilma University Reporter 37. Islamia College Peshawar Reporter 38. Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter 39. Khyber Medical University Reporter 40. Mirpur University of Science and Technology Reporter 41. MNS Agriculture University Multan Reporter 42. National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Reporter 43. National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Reporter 44. Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter 45. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Reporter 46. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Reporter 47. Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 48. Ziauddin University Reporter

About THE Young University Rankings

World’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger feature in THE Young University Rankings each year.

THE uses 13 performance metrics across four areas – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook – to rank universities in Young University Rankings.

This is the same criteria used by THE to rank universities in World University Rankings.

The 2023 edition features 605 universities from 78 countries.

Nanyang Technological University Singapore is the top-ranked institute this year. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is 2nd and Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris is 3rd.

Hong Kong has the most institutes in the top 10. France has the most institutes in the top 20.

Overall, Turkey is the most-represented nation with 47 universities. India is second with 45 institutes and the UK is third with 39 universities.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Young University Rankings 2023.