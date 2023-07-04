21 Pakistani Universities Among Top 500 of THE Young University Rankings 2023

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jul 4, 2023 | 4:30 pm

48 Pakistani universities have featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023.

While 22 national institutes have been ranked by THE, the remaining 26 have been granted the status of a ‘reporter’ on the list. Out of the 22 ranked institutes, 21 are among the top 500.

ALSO READ

The ‘reporter’ status is assigned to the universities that submitted the required data for evaluation but did not meet THE’s eligibility criteria to receive a rank on the 2023 list.

According to the rankings, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list.

UMT is followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Young University Rankings 2023.

Sr. No. University Rank
1. University of Management and Technology 101-150
2. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 151-200
3. COMSATS University Islamabad 151-200
4. University of Engineering and Technology Taxila 151-200
5. Government College University Faisalabad 151-200
6. Bahria University 201-250
7. Dow University of Health Sciences 201-250
8. Hazara University Mansehra 201-250
9. International Islamic University Islamabad 201-250
10. Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250
11. University of Malakand 201-250
12. Riphah International University 201-250
13. Islamia University of Bahawalpur 251-300
14. University of Lahore 251-300
15. National University of Sciences and Technology 251-300
16. University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar 301-350
17. University of Gujrat 301-350
18. University of Sargodha 301-350
19. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 351-400
20. Bahauddin Zakariya University 401-450
21. Lahore College for Women University 401-450
22. Government College University 501+
23. Aga Khan University Reporter
24. Air University Reporter
25. Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar Reporter
26. CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Reporter
27. University of Central Punjab Reporter
28. City University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar Reporter
29. DHA Suffa University Reporter
30. University of Education Lahore Reporter
31. University of Engineering and Technology Mardan Reporter
32. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter
33. Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter
34. Government College Women University Sialkot Reporter
35. Greenwich University Reporter
36. Ilma University Reporter
37. Islamia College Peshawar Reporter
38. Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter
39. Khyber Medical University Reporter
40. Mirpur University of Science and Technology Reporter
41. MNS Agriculture University Multan Reporter
42. National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Reporter
43. National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Reporter
44. Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter
45. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Reporter
46. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Reporter
47. Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Reporter
48. Ziauddin University Reporter
ALSO READ

About THE Young University Rankings

World’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger feature in THE Young University Rankings each year.

THE uses 13 performance metrics across four areas – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook – to rank universities in Young University Rankings.

This is the same criteria used by THE to rank universities in World University Rankings.

The 2023 edition features 605 universities from 78 countries.

Nanyang Technological University Singapore is the top-ranked institute this year. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is 2nd and Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris is 3rd.

Hong Kong has the most institutes in the top 10. France has the most institutes in the top 20.

Overall, Turkey is the most-represented nation with 47 universities. India is second with 45 institutes and the UK is third with 39 universities.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE Young University Rankings 2023.

University Country Rank
Nanyang Technological University Singapore 1
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong 2
Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris France 3
Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hong Kong 4
Erasmus University Rotterdam Netherlands 5
City University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 6
University of Antwerp Belgium 7
Institut Polytechnique de Paris France 8
University of Technology Sydney Australia 9
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology South Korea 10

 

Haroon Hayder

lens

Zara Noor Abbas is a Total Stunner in See-Through Lace Top in Vacation Pictures
Read more in lens

proproperty

Civic Agency Races Against Time to Complete Mega Projects Before Government’s Term Ends
Read more in proproperty
close
>